Inbred, violent and deranged Judaic Rob Reiner–‘Trump would rather have a military parade than defend democracy from Russia’

Reiner has been an active part of the ‘deep state’ and ‘the swamp’ for nearly the entirety of his miserable life. His mission–through his role as a media hypnotist working for Jollywood–has been to slowly but surely degrade the collective American mind to the point that it cannot differentiate between good and evil, light and darkness, fact and fantasy. He does not care about America or what is in her best interests. He is a typical Jermite whose job is to choo away at all the load-bearing beams of American society as a deliberate preparatory move to its eventual collapse. If he were truly worried about the threats to ‘democracy’ as a result of ‘foreign meddling’ in the American political process, he would be kvetching on a daily basis about the swarm of Israeli spies who steer America on every issue…