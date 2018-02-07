How They Do It– ‘Why Poland’s New Holocaust law should terrify everyone’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–again, please try not to choke to death on the suffocating hypocrisy here.

There are laws on the books in dozens of European countries making it a crime punishable by 5+ years in prison to exercise one’s free speech in doubting the Hollerco$t, and at the very moment of this writing there are people rotting away in prison for doing exactly that, and yet, this fact does not cause our esteemed (presumably) Hebraic author the least bit of intellectual or philosophical indigestion.