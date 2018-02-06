Why the U.S.-Israel honeymoon may not last much longer

ed note–by all means, all the geniuses making up the ‘Trump is owned by the Jooz’ brigade, pay no mind whatsoever to this OpEd underscoring the unmistakable angst on the part of the most RABID of Judaic supremacists towards the President, and ignore altogether the manner by which they understand better than Gentiles the implications involved in the ‘fine print’ of Trump’s ‘Jew-rusalem declaration’ and how all of this may prove to be Israel’s undoing.