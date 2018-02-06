Violent, inbred, insane Jewess Sarah Silverman– ‘Pro-Life Laws Makes Me Want To Eat An Aborted Fetus’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–and remember, ‘anti-Shemitism’–as it is inaccurately named and described–has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WHAT-SO-FREAKING-EVER to do with Jewish behavior over the millenia but rather is rooted solely in the Gentiles’ irrational and undeserved hatred of Jews, the ‘chosen’ people of Yahweh and the apple of his eye.

Also note Silverman’s following statement, to wit–

“Fucking funerals for fucking aborted fetuses? I would like to speak at those funerals. He lived the way he died. He died the way he lived. The size of a sesame seed with no discerning brain function.”