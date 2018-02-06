in Uncategorized 0 Words

Violent, inbred, insane Jewess Sarah Silverman– ‘Pro-Life Laws Makes Me Want To Eat An Aborted Fetus’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–and remember, ‘anti-Shemitism’–as it is inaccurately named and described–has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WHAT-SO-FREAKING-EVER to do with Jewish behavior over the millenia but rather is rooted solely in the Gentiles’ irrational and undeserved hatred of Jews, the ‘chosen’ people of Yahweh and the apple of his eye.

Also note Silverman’s following statement, to wit–

“Fucking funerals for fucking aborted fetuses? I would like to speak at those funerals. He lived the way he died. He died the way he lived. The size of a sesame seed with no discerning brain function.”

So much for the ‘pro-abort argument that the children being murdered are not humans, are not ‘alive’ and therefore are not being ‘killed’.

View original post 561 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s