ed note–keep in mind that the ‘F Bomb’, meaning the word ‘fascist’, is used in one and only one context–when the Jews have decided that an enemy has to go, and all can rest assured that our esteemed ‘former’ intelligence officer was approached and coached in the use of this particular word by these very same forces out to remove Trump before he can achieve any kind of momentum in getting a leash around the neck of the monster known as Judea, Inc.