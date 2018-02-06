False Tsunami Warning Issued Across The US East Coast And Caribbean

ed note–first it was the false missile launch warning on the West coast and now a false tsunami warning on the East coast, and the notion that these are mere coincidences is as likely as finding chastity and modesty in a Lady Gaga music video.
Just who is this ‘private company’ cited in this report, and where are they headquartered?
Boise, Idaho?
Boulder, Colorado?
Herzliya, Israel?
Like Netanyahu’s infamous ‘bomb’ cartoon on the floor of the UN in 2012, someone is trying to send a message here, and all can rest assured that it isn’t the Jesuits, the Bilderbergers, the Illuminati, or the ‘Black Pope’.
We’ll leave you all to figure out who it is, but here’s a hint–they don’t like Trump and they don’t like the direction he plans on taking things either in the US or in the rest of the world.
View original post 401 more words
Advertisements