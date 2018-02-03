A ‘light amongst the nations’–Violent, inbred Judaic lawmaker Oren Hazan says he would kick the face in of Palestinian teenager

The Ugly Truth

ed note–2 things worth remembering here–

1. Hazan is not some ‘abberation’ as some disinfo specialists would claim, saying that he is a ‘Zionist’ but not a follower of Judaism, even though even a 5 minute reading just from one Judaic book–Deuteronomy–will reveal this to be as bald-faced a lie as saying that Lady Gaga is the dictionary picture of Christian chastity and modesty.

2. Remember as well that as a member of the Knesset, he did not roll into that den of thieves in a tank. He was ELECTED by the people of Israel, a fact also giving evidence to the lie that the Jewish state is a ‘Western’ democracy and operates under ‘liberal’ values.