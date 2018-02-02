While You Are Tweeting About the Nunes Memo, Russia Is Plotting Its Midterms Attack

ed note–keep in mind that just a few years ago, the ‘left’ was absolutely IN LOVE with Communist Russia, idolized it, defended it, ran an elaborate interference campaign in attempting to shield Americans from knowing what went on in terms of the sheer brutality it inflicted upon its own people, etc. To this day, those Hollywood (and other) types who were for all intents and purposes paid spies in cranking out pro-Marxist political propaganda and who fell ‘victim’ to ‘McCarthyism’ were/have been made into saints and role models all decent citizens should strive to emulate.