Russia probe lawyers think Mueller could indict Trump

ed note–we’ve said it before (unfortunately with no effect upon those too absorbed in their own particular brand of identity politics to consider this thing rationally) that the entire ‘get Trump’ thing is not an act. It is not ‘just for show’, nor is it–as one unhinged individual wrote in the comments section here recently–being done to give the IMPRESSION that organized Jewish interests are against Trump due to the overwhelming success of the ‘911 Truth Movement’ that has almost single-handedly swayed nearly every man, woman and child in America country in favor of the notion that Judea, Inc poses a clear and present danger to the future of this country.