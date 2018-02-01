in Uncategorized 0 Words

I$rael condemns passing of Polish Holocaust law, stops short of recalling envoy

The Ugly Truth

‘Israel views with utmost gravity any attempt to challenge historical truth,’ Foreign Ministry says, but takes no immediate action against Warsaw

ed note–keep in mind that the proposed law does not ‘deny’ the Hollerco$t. All it does is make it a crime for someone to claim that there was a state-sponsored plan to exterminate the Jews.

The reason (actually there are many) that this has gotten under the lizard-esque skin of Judea, Inc is that it represents the ‘camel’s nose under the tent’, in that they know more is sure to follow in its wake.

Today it is a law making it a crime to undermine the Polish state by claiming there was a government-sponsored role in the Hollerco$t. Tomorrow it is ‘adjusting the numbers’ and other facts/figures associated with this until pretty soon, the Hollerco$t, the ‘holy of holies’ in terms of Judea, Inc’s war against Gentiledom, no longer…

View original post 888 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s