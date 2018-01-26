The Russian threat is real, and it matters

1. The JMSM is absolutely 666% devoted to the destruction of America. These same people who are now fear-mongering about ‘Russian influence’ over the American political process have ABSOFREAKINGLUTELY NOTHING WHATSOEVER TO SAY about the REAL, TANGIBLE, DIRECT, VISIBLE, AND MEASURABLE influence which Judea, Inc exercises over this same process, with organizations such as AIPAC and what is the incontestable armlock which these interests exercise over 435 SITTING MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, to say nothing of the manner by which the processus cogitabat Americanus has become their plaything as if it were a mere marionette on strings.