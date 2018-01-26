in Uncategorized 0 Words

The Russian threat is real, and it matters

The Ugly Truth

ed note–keep in mind as we wade through all this ‘THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING, THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING’ noise coming from the JMSM 2 important items–

1. The JMSM is absolutely 666% devoted to the destruction of America. These same people who are now fear-mongering about ‘Russian influence’ over the American political process have ABSOFREAKINGLUTELY NOTHING WHATSOEVER TO SAY about the REAL, TANGIBLE, DIRECT, VISIBLE, AND MEASURABLE influence which Judea, Inc exercises over this same process, with organizations such as AIPAC and what is the incontestable armlock which these interests exercise over 435 SITTING MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, to say nothing of the manner by which the processus cogitabat Americanus has become their plaything as if it were a mere marionette on strings.

2. But the other thing to keep in mind is the following–the target of all this ‘Russian meddling business’ is not the Russians. It’s not Putin. It’s not the…

View original post 1,088 more words

