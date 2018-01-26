in Uncategorized 0 Words

How Israel’s leaders use targeted killings to try to ‘stop history’

The Ugly Truth

Ronen Bergman, author of ‘Rise and Kill First,’ a revelatory history of Israeli strikes on individual enemies, dissects his discoveries and their often discomfiting implications

ed note–the article, encompassing a rather long interview between Times of Israel and Ronen Bergman, author of the new book dealing with Mossad, is long and somewhat tedious and will take some time and several readings in fleshing out the more minor nuances and details associated with it.

But at first glance however, the one thing that the reader of this interview can immediately understand is the following–

That Israel, from the very beginning of its inception, was an operation rooted in criminality, or, put in more specific terms, rooted in organized crime. As such, violence, blackmail, bribery and all the other tools which historically have been associated with organized crime operations OF COURSE went hand in hand with everything that has been associated with…

View original post 13,590 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s