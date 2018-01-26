How Israel’s leaders use targeted killings to try to ‘stop history’

The Ugly Truth

Ronen Bergman, author of ‘Rise and Kill First,’ a revelatory history of Israeli strikes on individual enemies, dissects his discoveries and their often discomfiting implications



ed note–the article, encompassing a rather long interview between Times of Israel and Ronen Bergman, author of the new book dealing with Mossad, is long and somewhat tedious and will take some time and several readings in fleshing out the more minor nuances and details associated with it.

But at first glance however, the one thing that the reader of this interview can immediately understand is the following–