For Trump, Middle East peacemaking is all about give and take

The Ugly Truth

If the Trump administration does somehow manage to get negotiations going again, Trump is going to demand some payback from Israel, and nobody knows what kind of concessions he will ask for.

ed note–as we have said here repeatedly (unfortunately with little to no effect upon those who are hopelessly closed-minded and yet believe themselves to be the smartest people in the world) this one issue alone–Trump pushing for a ‘peace deal’ between Israel and the Palestinians was/is enough in solidifying in the minds of those managing Judea, Inc that he has simply has to go.

Remember, despite the fact we are told that Israel is a ‘democratic’ country with ‘Western values’ that no such paradigm exists. The Jewish state is a theocracy, governed by strict and violent Judaic religious principles and as such cannot make the claim of being a ‘secular’ entity with separation of synagogue and state.