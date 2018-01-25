They Are Building an Army of Lunatics

By Staś

I can recall seeing a scene in a a movie called ‘300: Rise Of An Empire’ .. the attractive actress Eva Green is in a scene scene involving kissing a dismembered head.

An example of Raw violence mixed with hyper sexuality.

I remember thinking to myself this hyper violence has to be having major effects on the hive mind of the masses. A steading unending diet of ultra-violence and sex hammering away at the frontal cortex. Repetition works it changes people.

I would argue that the media has altered and continues to the minds of the American people. Turning people into both submissive followers or lunatic killers for even bigger wars to come.

Could it be possible that government and “other groups” so called think tanks are in the process of turning the population of the US into efficient soulless killers or submissive sick and confused drones.

It is known that governments and their military’s have to go through a process of breaking people down so that it’s army can kill people in warfare. I would argue that this has be done with the general civilian population as well.

This is out in the open for those that care to look into it. The smart devices and the social media and the rest of it are watching people closely and transforming societies. The mass addiction of people to their so called smart devices seems like only the beginning.

Franklin Foer writes in World Without Mind: The Existential Threat of Big Tech

“The tech companies are destroying something precious, which is the possibility of contemplation. They have created a world in which we’re constantly watched and always distracted. Through their accumulation of data, they have constructed a portrait of our minds, which they use to invisibly guide mass behavior (and increasingly individual behavior) to further their financial interests.

Simply put the smart devices make you lose your ability to think and they can watch your every move.

Don’t forget it is not these devise that seek to change and control people. It is the company’s themselves and the people who run them that seek total control.

The mass media controls the minds and now we enter a new age. They want in your home and in your minds. The so called controlled mass media is open about this.

They are now able to know more about us then we know ourselves.

Trump used these weapons against them and he won. He got on Facebook and twitter with the regular people and won sufficient electoral college votes to win.

This is one of the many clues that indicates that it is unlikely Trump is a “puppet under zionest control”.

On a side note this is why people like Robert Reich seek to abolish the electoral college. That is why there is such a big push to glorify Alexander Hamilton who was in favor of central banking and a super all powerful centrist government.

Trump was more like the average American then Hilary Clinton. Trump trained on his TV show. He likes boxing wrestling he was endorsed by Dana White of the UFC martial arts fame. They feared not only his ability to make deals they feared that he could relate to the people and he did. He knows how to talk to the regular people. He is a friend of Tom Brady and Mike Tyson and allegedly like junk food.

He is one of us. That is why women hate Trump. He is an older white alpha male. Part of the male dominated patriarchal system that suppresses woman and LGBTQ people. The very fact the gender exist at all is a crime.

“Patriarchy. In sociology, patriarchy is a social system in which males hold primary power and predominate in roles of political leadership, moral authority, social privilege and control of property. In the domain of the family, fathers or father-figures hold authority over women and children.

Trump is the pen ultimate enemy of this new kind of communistic thinking that dominates much of the western world.

The list of jargon and media generated cultural movements designed to destroy the western world is growing.

Feminism, cultural Marxism, gender studies, Postmodernism trangender rights climate change reproductive rights microaggression” microaggressions: micro–assaults,micro–insults and micro–invalidations sexism and raceism. Are a partial list of the systems control over the population.

The have built and army of do gooders that will not rest to every person in the world is free for any kind of oppression. The last man somewhere in a cave in Afghanistan somewhere may be homophobic. Send the gender friendly diverse military to kill him.

Any crime any deed done to stop Trump and his cadres of white males is legal and ethical.

The people of the united states are divided like never before. The male vs the female the black vs the white.

We’re looking at the potential for some kind of civil war that we have never seen before. The white males see hope in Trump if that is taken away who knows what could happen

Already we have seen some significant street battles between the Trump MAGA people and the ANTIFA.

Soros and Harvard University the left and the Jewish Power have created an Army devoted to the take down of Trump.

A lot of the fighting is now down online. It goes without saying the backlash to all the left wing feminisms’ and political correctness is equally as nasty.

The battles with in the online world revel just how bad and vicious the response of the right has been Gamergate and the online wars by the so called Alt -Right are turning ugly

It would seem the media is doing everything it can to stoke the fires in the battle of the sexes and the race wars.

How much of the fighting in the online world are manipulated by the silicon valley giants?

Recall the role of Facebook during the so called Arab spring.

They run algorithms and launch meme’s they know how to control the masses. They had the money and the power the technology to remove Sanders who was the messianic head of a group that contained an uncomfortable number of people who felt some pitty for the Palestinian cause and put and unpopular scandal ridden women in the White House.

The key is the I’m with her. Hilary Clinton was perceived as a women’s power movement. She was/is like a female tyrant. The DNC look the other way because even though she is bad she is good because it is female power coming to save the oppressed.

Like Obama was not good for the Muslim world Hilary is not good for woman. Her focus was even greater promotion of Planned parenthood and abortion “rights”

Obama made bloodthirsty comments about how he loved to use his drones but even he did not come close to that witch.

Hillary Clinton joked with a TV news reporter moments after she learned that Muammar Gaddafi had been killed in Libya. She told the reporter: ‘We came, we saw, he died‘

No doubt Hillary Clinton was evil and crazy enough to get American into even greater wars, perhaps even nuclear.

Her purpose was to use woman’s right and empowerment to mobilize for total war against Iran and Russia.

Out of the goodness of liberalism Iran would become free. By pouring trillions into the Green color revolution and a media war on Iran. Or all-out war in Syria and Iran even Russia?

Free the women of Iran from oppression at all cost. The fantasy of the sexually attractive popular female warrior liberating Iran and bad and mean sexist patriarchal Russia. Is no joke.

They want it. They still want war.

Some in the military knew this was impossible. But Israel and Israel 1st types don’t seem to care.

In short she was going to get the annoying American women to attack Russia and Iran because they are backward sexist pigs.

When Trump won the election the anti-Trump “Jewish money power” unleashed the women. Recall the Maddona wanted to “blow up the white house”

Actress Ashley Judd was one of the first women to come forward accusing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault went after Trump with her bizarre Nasty women ‘poem.

Judd went mad and said:

“Ivanka is Trump’s favorite sex symbol,” “Trump has wet dreams about Ivanka”

Something like a half a million women gathered against Trump. Superstars like Madonna, Scarlett Johansson, and Alicia Keys made speeches as well as Judd.

The Female stars who we would later come to find had been abused sexually ostensibly so they could work in the glamorous movie world and other intersiting lucrative ego gratifying jobs. A devils bargen that has drive some of them insane.

Countless women feminist marching around in their vagina costumes officially made America this stupidest most vile country mankind has ever witnessed.

An Army of women wanted to and still does want to murder Trump.

True enough he is crass and disgusting at time he is an “all American guy”. However, Trump did not bomb 7 countries as Obama did and he did not invade Iraq as the Bush’s did.

Where were the nasty vagina heads when the US bombed the hell out of the ME?

The answer is clear they hate Trump worse than they hate the murder of millions of people.

The identity Politics will get us all killed.

By the way why is it not racist to bomb sovereign nations?

What has decades of drug alcohol and porn addiction done to people?

Turned them into lunatics.

There are some relatively new sociological problems we have never seen before.

For instance, we know that pornography has ruined the minds of men.

Men are said to be wired for porn. However women are seeking a labiaplasty to make their prive parts more aesthetic because of porn. That is right women seeking cosmetic genital surgery to look like porn stars.

It is under some dispute but it seems women are no also becoming addicted to poro. The sex industry is huge. Many women are involved in it professionally. Some no are free lancers and are involved in real prostitution or “trading for sex”

With the rise of apps like Tinder dating is a thing of the past people just hook up for sex. Romance is dead.

Woman are constantly portrayed as working out and in the movies as super heroes. America is a comic book culture now. Skin tight super hero costumes and cos play blur realty. As women are transformed into hyper sexual killers. Less like women every day.

Comic books are nothing but thinly veiled pornography anyway.

Look around at women and girls they become more masculine all the time. Who wants children anyway. Woman are seen as military combat fighters.

The hook up culture and Tinder and pornography have literally turned American into some sort of grotesque kingdom of masturbation.

The most sacred part of society the mother has transformed into the MILF. With regard to women the most important right to protect is not equal pay it is reproductive rights. A woman’s right to choose is sacrosanct. Abortion is the religion of women.

Endless images of athletic and deadly women flood our minds. Ice cold intelligent muscle bound thin perfect flawless hyper sexual career woman pornographic stars’ pop female pop singers of limitless capability and unsurpassed beauty and hyper sexualize appeal flood every medium.

Some women are even transforming the exhibit extreme aggressiveness. Female violent crime is at an all-time high. Female involvement with gangs is a growing problem. Orange is the new black. In fact, at the moment female mixed martial arts is exploding in popularity.

What is behind changes in female behavior? What is behind things such as the “bizarre epidemic of female adult teachers sexually abusing in so cases very young students”

The male violence and pornographic addiction seems easier to make sense. I would argue that male violence if state sanctioned is given a free pass. Men for decades have been feed a steady diet of the handsome action hero. It is as American as baseball. From the fifties sixty and seventies paperback books the Rambo movies Chuck Norris to the hyper violent video games of today. The America male action hero is the reason why millions of Americas buy multiple fire arms and spend a lot of cash training in martial arts schools.

For the many men the gold standard in life is that of Huge Heffner’s Playboy and James Bond. Bond and the Playboy male in must be noted the James Bond male adventure hero’s don’t have children.

Even the liberals do not dare question the narrative of the American war hero. I do not mean to take away from the valor of men who have been wounded captured or killed under conscription. I am talking about the carful crafted Hollywood version of the American hero.

You will notice even the liberals dare not directly confront war heroes. In a roundabout and very clever way the media defends them.

You may recall even the powerful Hilary Clinton came under fire for the abandonment of special ops units in Benghazi.

Before he died CIA operative wrote about just how clever the propaganda behind the TV program 24 was. It got wildly popular in the years preceding 911 The lead male charter Jack tortures the hell out of his enemies to stop terror. A fantastic cover for any war crimes. Any politician who did not advocate torture or subsequent invasions would look like a weak fool.

Now how will they combine the men and women into a lunatic army of killers who kill without any real remorse.

The America media complex features countless movies and tv shows ready to be “binge watched” featuring attracted male and female and now increasing gay and transgender charters who work in exciting civil servant jobs. Or the military directly.

The females are now more often than not are the alpha team leaders. Since the 1980’s perhaps even before that we have witnessed the male and female roles change until the present age where the male and female combine in endless adventure stories.

Or many races and genders combine to form teams and task forces. The fight the war on drugs the war on cancer the endless war on terror. The enemy more often than not is the white male and the Islamic militants.

Grays Anatomy ER Star Wars Lord of the Rings and Jack Reacher and on and on.

The gender friendly non racist transgender military’s of the US and Great Britain will free the world from racism, anti-Semitism nationalism and homophobia.

The soldiers resemble the clean cut crew of Star Trek they are multicultural and can do no wrong.

There is not only a back door draft with Americas poor needed to sign up for combat. It’s deeper than among the eroding middle class has formed a new military class. Just in time for the post 911 world I might add.

The question becomes can the American Empire which in reality is the Israeli Empire be able to succeed at what is clearly it’s goal complete world domination.

They want it.

But the empire is spread thin 700 bases and a middle east that knows that the US is under control of Israel.

The pro US wants to stay on top and it has come into direct conflict with Israel and the Isreal first wing of the American empire.

This battle extends to a battle for the hearts and minds for want I am referring to the lunatic army.

This will be one factor

Men often don’t want to harm people so the military makes a thorough psychological study of what enables men to kill without restraint.

In other words, normal men resist the idea of killing another human being. They sometimes don’t want to shot to kill.

S.L.A. Marshal was a chief U.S. Army historian during WWII and the Korean war explained:

S.L.A. Marshall did a study on the firing rates of soldiers in World War II. He found that the ratio of rounds fired vs. hits was low; he also noted that the majority of soldiers were not aiming to hit their targets.[6] This was a problem for the US military and its allies during World War II. New training implements were developed and hit rates improved. The changes were small, but effective. First, instead of shooting at bull’s-eye type targets, the United States Army switched to silhouette targets that mimic an average human. Training also switched from 300 yard slow fire testing to rapid fire testing with different time and distance intervals from 20 to 300 yards. With these two changes, hitting targets became a reaction that was almost automatic.

This is long ago what can they do now?

Needless to say the military and the think tanks have weaponized the woman. With the worldwide reach of Mossad and Soros and his color revelations they pull they pull the standard coop de ta the students strick ect.

But we have seen the steady increase in the use of woman.

Woman were part of the tourter program blosted by Mossad and Shin Bet .

Madona shouts out free Pussy Riot as they cause trouble for Russia.

Now there is a call for the women of Iran to set Iran free. A woman who took off her hijab during anti-government protests in Iran has been branded “a hero” in the western media.

Be free like the women in the United States? Free to be a slave to your passions?

Take off the hijab put on the G string?

Woman in America and much of Europe have been unleashed on the world. Can the be reasoned with? No.

One thing is for certain there is a price the suicide rate in the American military is very high. And in Americas porn army there is a growing epidemic of suicide.

War propaganda and or outright conscription has been very successful in getting America into a lot of wars.

Both the soldiers and the civilian population were sufficiently convinced or cohersed into many different wars.

Time and time again the people still go to war when like the Gulf of Tonken the pretext for the war proves to be false

The military knows how to turn men into killers this is beyond dispute. When the professional propagandist is assigned the task of priming a countries minds for war they never fail.

What I think is something new is the behavior modification or women in the United States and the 1st world countries.

They have become not only hypersexualized but weaponized.

One may as what could be wrong with that? Netflicks has a category “featuring a stong female lead.

How many films and now video games feature a sexually attractive women who kill countless people? Over and over again.

Could it be the powers that be want women to enter the military and die in combat? Women could not go wrong being “strong”

Could it be they are turning women into warriors and lunatics? Yes, no doubt. Feminism in the academic world has destroyed the minds of women and Hollywood has expanded and improved on it to the point where we may soon see a breaking point.

The battle has just begun.

