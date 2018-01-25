Building an Army of Lunatics to fight the ‘Clash of Civilizations’

By Staś

I recall a scene from the movie ‘300…Rise Of An Empire’ where the attractive Jewish actress Eva Green is seen kissing a dismembered head.

An example of raw violence mixed with hyper-sexuality.

I remember thinking to myself this hyper-violence has to be having major effects on the hive mind of the masses. A merciless, steady, and unending diet of violence and sex hammering away at the frontal cortex.

Repetition works. It changes people.

I would argue that the media has altered and continues to alter the minds of the American people in ways few understand or appreciate, turning people into both submissive followers and/or lunatic killers for even bigger wars to come.

Could it be possible that government and ‘other groups’, so called ‘think-tanks’ are in the process of turning the population of the US into efficient, soulless killers or submissive sick and confused drones?

It is known that governments and the militaries that serve them go through the laborious process of breaking down new recruits psychologically so that said militaries can kill people in warfare. I would argue that this has be done with the general civilian population as well, given that the civilian population represents the support base in the form of taxes for any military ventures.

This is out in the open for those that care to look into it. ‘Smart’ devices, social media and all the rest of it are watching people closely and transforming societies dramatically and some would even say traumatically. The mass addiction on the part of people today to their so called ‘smart’ devices seems like only the beginning.

Franklin Foer writes in World Without Mind: The Existential Threat of Big Tech

‘Tech companies are destroying something precious, which is the possibility of contemplation. They have created a world in which we’re constantly watched and always distracted. Through their accumulation of data, they have constructed a portrait of our minds, which they use to invisibly guide mass behavior (and increasingly individual behavior) to further their financial interests.’

Simply put, the ‘smart’ devices contribute directly to the inability both on the personal and collective level to think, and what’s more, those on the other end of those ‘smart’ devices can watch your every move, read your every thought and thus guide your every step.

Don’t forget, it is not these devices that seek to change and control people. It is the companies themselves and the people who run them that seek total control.

The mass media controls the collective and individual mind and now we enter a new age. They want in your home and in your minds. The so called controlled mass media is open about this.

They are now able to know more about us then we know about ourselves.

Trump used these weapons against them and he won. He got on Facebook and Twitter with the regular people and won sufficient electoral college votes to win.

This is one of the many clues that indicates that it is unlikely Trump is a ‘puppet’ under ‘zionist control’.

As a side note, this is why individuals such as Robert Reich seek to abolish the Electoral College. That is why there is such a big push to glorify Alexander Hamilton who was in favor of central banking and a super all-powerful centrist government.

Despite his wealth, connections, and affluence, Trump was/is more like the average American then Hillary Clinton. Trump trained on his TV show. He likes boxing, wrestling, and was endorsed by Dana White of the UFC martial arts fame. They feared not only his ability to make deals they feared that he could relate to the common man and woman and the fact is, he did and still does. He knows how to talk to regular people. He is a friend of Tom Brady and Mike Tyson and as the newsmedia likes to point out regularly, likes junk food such as McDonalds and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

He’s ‘one of us,’ or as much as someone operating at his level can be. That is why women hate him. He is an older, white, alpha male, part of the male-dominated patriarchal system that ‘suppresses’ woman and LGBTQ people, to whom the very existence of gender is considered a crime against humanity.

‘Patriarchy. In sociology, patriarchy is a social system in which males hold primary power and predominate in roles of political leadership, moral authority, social privilege and control of property. In the domain of the family, fathers or father-figures hold authority over women and children.’

Trump is therefore the pen-ultimate enemy of this new kind of communistic thinking that dominates much of the Western world.

The list of jargon and media generated cultural movements designed to destroy the Western world is growing.

Feminism, Cultural Marxism, gender studies, Postmodernism, trangender rights, climate change, reproductive rights, ‘microaggression’, micro–assaults, micro–insults and micro–invalidations, sexism, and racismThese represent merely a partial list of the system’s control over the mind of the population. The have built an army of ‘do-gooders’ that will not rest until every person in the world is ‘free’ of any kind of ‘oppression’. The last man somewhere in a cave in Afghanistan somewhere may be homophobic. Send the gender-friendly, diverse and tolerant US military to kill him.

Any crime, any deed done to stop Trump and his cadres of white males is legal and ethical.

The people of the United States are divided like never before. Male vs female, black vs white, conservative vs liberal, ‘oppressed’ vs ‘oppressor’.

We’re looking at the potential for some kind of civil war that we have never experienced before. The white males see hope in Trump and if that is taken away who knows what could happen

Already we have seen some significant street battles between the Trump MAGA people and the redshirts making up ANTIFA.

Soros and Harvard University, the left and the Jewish Power cabal have created an army devoted to the take-down of Trump.

A lot of the fighting is now down online. It goes without saying the backlash to the left-wing, to feminism and political correctness is equally as nasty.

The battles within the online world reveal just how bad and vicious the response of the right has been as well. Gamergate and the online wars by the so called Alt-Right are turning ugly and are then used for propaganda purposes against Trump in emboldening his enemies.

It would seem the media is doing everything it can to stoke the fires in the battle of the sexes and races.

How much of the fighting in the online world is manipulated by the silicon valley giants?

Recall the role of Facebook during the so called ‘Arab spring’.

They run algorithms and launch memes that have been created for both herding and maneuvering the masses. They had the money, the power and the technology to remove Sanders who was the messianic head of a group that contained an uncomfortable number of people who felt some pity for the Palestinian cause and put in his place an unpopular, scandal ridden harpie hoping to ride her broomstick into the White House.

The key to all of it was the ‘I’m with her’ slogan. Hillary Clinton was perceived as a womens’ empowerment movement. She was/is like a female tyrant. The DNC looked the other way because even though she is bad she is good because it is female power coming to save the oppressed.

Jus as Obama was not good for the Muslim world Hillary is not and will never be good for women. Her focus–as far as women were concerned–was greater promotion of Planned Parenthood and abortion ‘rights’ to the detriment or outright avoidance of any other issue.

Obama made bloodthirsty comments about how he loved to use his drones in killing innocent people but even he did not come close to the organic, visible evil that radiation from HRC, who joked with a TV news reporter moments after she learned that Muammar Gaddafi had been murdered by American and Israeli jihadist thugs in Libya ‘We came, we saw, he died‘.

No doubt Hillary Clinton was evil and crazy enough to get American into even greater wars, perhaps even nuclear.

Her purpose was to use ‘womens’ rights’ and empowerment to mobilize the entire nation for total war against Iran and Russia. Her argument was that ‘out of the goodness of liberalism, Iran would become free’, by pouring trillions into the Green ‘color revolution’ and Zionist media war on Iran that could easily have degenerated into all-out war in Syria, Iran and even Russia.

‘Free the women of Iran from oppression at all costs…’ was the meme. The fantasy of the sexually-attractive, popular female warrior liberating Iran from the bad, sexist, and patriarchal Russia.

This is no joke. They want it. They still want war, even more so now that the alpha male who won the White House is stalling in their much-anticipated ‘clash of civilizations’.

Some in the military knew this was a disaster waiting to happen, but Israel and her legion of spies and saboteurs entrenched in DC didn’t and don’t seem to care.

In short she was going to get the annoying American women to attack Russia and Iran because they are ‘backward, sexist pigs.’

When Trump won the election the anti-Trump Jewish money power unleashed one of their most powerful and prized possessions–the women. Recall how Madonna, wearing her ‘pussyhat’ and lacing her speech with more ‘F’ bombs than one would hear in an episode of the Sopranos said she wanted to ‘blow up’ the White House’.

Actress Ashley Judd was one of the first women to come forward accusing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and then went after Trump with her bizarre ‘Nasty Women’ poem.

Judd went mad and said:

‘Ivanka is Trump’s favorite sex symbol…’ and that Trump has ‘wet dreams about Ivanka’.

Something like a half a million women gathered against Trump. Superstars like Madonna, Scarlett Johansson, and Alicia Keys made speeches as well as Judd.

The female stars who we would later come to find had been abused sexually, ostensibly so they could work in the glamorous movie world controlled by Jewish interests, as well as other lucrative ego-gratifying jobs. A devil’s bargain that has driven some (or many) of them insane.

Countless women feminists marching around in their vagina costumes officially made America the stupidest, most banal and most vile country mankind has ever witnessed, after Israel of course where this is more a daily occurance than a periodic one.

An army of angry women wanted to and still does want to murder Trump.

True enough, he is crass and base at times like the stereotypical ‘all-American guy’. However, Trump did not bomb 7 countries as Obama did and he did not invade Iraq as did daddy and sonny Bush.

Question–Where were the nasty vagina heads when the US bombed the hell out of the ME?

Answer–as quiet as church mice in a house full of pussycats.

The answer is clear–They hate Trump worse than they hate the murder of millions of innocent people.

Identity Politics will get us all killed.

By the way why is it not racist for white countries to bomb sovereign nations populated with dark-skinned people?

Besides the constant deluge of political propaganda and violence, what has decades of drug/alcohol and porn addiction done to people?

Turned them into lunatics.

There are some relatively new sociological problems we have never seen before.

For instance, we know that pornography has ruined the minds of men.

Men are said to be hard-wired for porn. However now, as a result of this scourge, women are seeking labiaplasty to make their vaginas more aesthetic so as to mirror those found in porn. That is right women seeking cosmetic genital surgery to look like porn stars.

It is under some dispute but it seems women are also becoming addicted to porn. The sex industry is huge. Many women are involved in it professionally. Some now are ‘free-lancers’ and are involved in real prostitution or ‘trading for sex’.

With the rise of apps like Tinder, dating is a thing of the past. People now just ‘hook up’ for sex. Romance is dead. Love is dead. Marriage and parenthood–the stabilizing factors necessary for any society–are dead or at least are in the process of dying. Women are constantly portrayed as working out and in movies are now often cast as superheroes. America is a comic book culture now. Skin tight superhero costumes and impossible plot lines blur realty as women are transformed into hyper-sexual killers. Less like women every day.

Comic books are nothing but thinly veiled pornography anyway.

Look around at women and girls as they become more masculine all the time. Who wants children anyway. Women are seen as military combat fighters now.

The ‘hook-up’ culture and pornography have literally turned America into a kingdom of grotesque, hyper-sexualized creatures that have no purpose other than killing and mating with whoever or whatever, whenever, however and wherever.

The most sacred part of society, the mother, has been transformed into the MILF who is depicted as a prowling animal out to meet and mate with younger men. Nother hood means nothing, as now the highest purpose for a woman is ‘equal pay’ with men and the ability to murder their own children in the womb which has now become the religion of women in the West.

Endless images of athletic and deadly women flood our minds. Ice-cold, intelligent, muscle-bound, thin, perfect, flawless, hyper-sexual career women pand ornographic stars, pop female singers of limitless capability and unsurpassed beauty…Hyper sexualized sex-appeal floods every medium.

Some women are even transforming into creatures of extreme aggressiveness. Female violent crime is at an all-time high. Female involvement with gangs is a growing problem. Orange is the new black. In fact, at the moment, female mixed martial arts is exploding in popularity.

What is behind these traumatic changes in female behavior? What is behind things such as the bizarre epidemic of female adult teachers sexually abusing very young students?

The male violence and pornographic addiction seems easier to make sense. I would argue that male violence–if state sanctioned–is given a free pass. Men for decades have been fed a steady diet of the handsome action hero. It is as American as baseball. From the fifties, sixties, and seventies, paperback books, the Rambo movies, Chuck Norris, to the hyper-violent video games of today are a good primer in understanding the violent American male as well as his love affair with military firearms and all the regalia that comes with them.

For many men, the ‘gold standard’ in life is a combination of playboy Hugh Hefner and James Bond, the male adventure hero with no wife or children but with lots of female playmates.

Even the liberals do not dare question the narrative of the American war hero. Not to take away from the valor of men who have been wounded, captured, or killed under conscription. I am talking about the carefully-crafted Hollywood version of the ‘American’ hero.

You will notice even the liberals dare not directly confront war heroes anymore. In a roundabout and very clever way the media defends them.

You may recall how even the powerful Hillary Clinton came under fire for the abandonment of special ops units in Benghazi.

Before he died CIA operative wrote about just how clever the propaganda behind the TV program ‘24’ was. It got wildly popular in the years preceding 9/11 The lead male character ‘Jack’ tortures the hell out of his enemies to stop terror. A fantastic cover for any war crimes. Any politician who did not advocate torture or subsequent invasions would look like a weak fool.

Now how will they combine the men and women into a lunatic army of killers who kill without any real remorse?

The America media complex features countless movies and tv shows ready to be ‘binge watched’ featuring attractive male and female characters (and now, increasingly gay and transgender as well) who work in exciting civil servant jobs. Or the military directly.

The females are now more often than not the alpha team leaders. Since the 1980’s (perhaps even before that) we have witnessed the male and female roles change until the present age where the male and female combine in endless adventure stories.

Or many races and genders combine to form teams and task forces. They fight the ‘war on drugs’, the ‘war on cancer’, and, of course, the endless ‘war on terror’. The enemy more often than not is the white male and the Islamic militants.

Grey’s Anatomy, ER, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Jack Reacher, and on and on.

The gender-friendly, non-racist, transgender militaries of the US and Great Britain will free the world from racism, anti-Semitism nationalism and homophobia.

The soldiers resemble the clean cut crew of Star Trek…They are ‘multicultural’ and can do no wrong.

There is not only a back door draft with America’s poor needed to sign up for combat. It’s deeper than among the eroding middle class has formed a new military class. Just in time for the post 9/11 world I might add.

The question becomes thus–can the American Empire, which in reality is the Israeli Empire, be able to succeed at what is clearly it’s goal, i.e. complete world domination?

They want it.

But the empire is spread thin–700 bases and a Middle East that knows that the US is under control of Israel.

The pro-US elements want to stay on top and it has come into direct conflict with Israel and the Israel-first wing of the American empire.

This battle extends to a battle for the hearts and minds for want I am referring to as ‘the lunatic army’.

This will be one factor.

Men often don’t want to harm people so the military makes a thorough psychological study of what enables men to kill without restraint.

In other words, normal men resist the idea of killing another human being. They sometimes don’t want to shoot to kill.

S.L.A. Marshal was a chief U.S. Army historian during WWII and the Korean war and did a study on the firing rates of soldiers in World War II. He found that the ratio of rounds fired vs. hits was low; he also noted that the majority of soldiers were not aiming to hit their targets.[6] This was a problem for the US military and its allies during World War II. New training implements were developed and hit rates improved. The changes were small, but effective. First, instead of shooting at bull’s-eye type targets, the United States Army switched to silhouette targets that mimic an average human. Training also switched from 300 yard slow fire testing to rapid fire testing with different time and distance intervals from 20 to 300 yards. With these two changes, hitting targets became a reaction that was almost automatic.

This was long ago…What have they done in the interim?

Needless to say the military and the think-tanks have weaponized the woman. With the worldwide reach of Mossad and Soros and his ‘color revolutions’ they pull the standard coup d’etat in the steady increase in the use of women for military purposes.

Woman were part of the torture program celebrated by Mossad and Shin Bet…

Madonna shouts out ‘Free Pussy Riot’, lighting fires in Russia…

Now there is a call for the women of Iran to ‘set Iran free’. A woman who took off her hijab during anti-government protests in Iran has been branded ‘a heroine’ in the Western (Zionist) media.

Be free like the women in the United States? Free to be a slave to your passions and your sexuality?

Take off the hijab put on the G-string?

Woman in America and much of Europe have been unleashed on the world. Can they be reasoned with?

No. They are no different than the average American dolt on 9/11 who chanting ‘KILL THE AY-RABS…KILL THE AY-RABS…’

One thing is for certain, there is a price to pay, as the suicide rate in the American military is very high. And in America’s ‘porn army’ there is a growing epidemic of suicide as well.

War propaganda and or outright conscription has been very successful in getting America into a lot of wars. Both the soldiers and the civilian population were sufficiently convinced or coerced into many different wars.

Time and time again the people still go to war and even–as in the case involving the Gulf of Tonken incident–the pretext for the war proves to be false.

The military knows how to turn men into killers and this is beyond dispute. When the professional propagandist is assigned the task of priming a country’s minds for war, they never fail.

What I think is something new is the behavior modification of women in the United States and the 1st world countries.

They have become not only hypersexualized but weaponized.

One may ask ‘what could be wrong with that’? Netflix has a category featuring a ‘strong’ female lead.

How many films and now video games feature a sexually attractive women who kills countless people? Over and over again, and not by accident.

Could it be the powers that be want women to enter the military and die in combat? Women could not go wrong being ‘strong’.

Could it be they are turning women into warriors and lunatics? Yes, no doubt. Feminism in the academic world has destroyed the minds of women and Hollywood has expanded and improved upon it to the point where we may soon see a breaking point.

The battle has just begun.

