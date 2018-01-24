Israeli Army Ordered to Shoot Down Passenger Planes to Kill Arafat in 1982, New Book Claims

Blowing up commercial airliners, bombing Beirut’s stadium and killing of Israeli journalists detailed in new book by Israeli journalist
ed note–several things worth noting about all of this–
1. The only reason that some of these operations were nixed–including blowing up commercial airliners full of wounded Palestinian Gentile children and detonating bombs in crowded stadiums in Lebanon is because the ‘smarter’ elements making up the murder/assassination network of Judea, Inc recognized the fallout that would ensue, and NOT because they possessed any kind of concern for innocent human life.
2. Rafael Eitan, who is referenced in this piece and described as one of the more bloodthirsty of the assassins, was/is the same Rafael Eitan who was intimately involved in both the deliberate attack on the USS LIBERTY by Israel in 1967 and in the Jonathon Pollard spy operation against the US that led to as many as 1,000 intelligence assets…
