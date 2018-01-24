Israeli Army Ordered to Shoot Down Passenger Planes to Kill Arafat in 1982, New Book Claims

The Ugly Truth

Blowing up commercial airliners, bombing Beirut’s stadium and killing of Israeli journalists detailed in new book by Israeli journalist



ed note–several things worth noting about all of this–

1. The only reason that some of these operations were nixed–including blowing up commercial airliners full of wounded Palestinian Gentile children and detonating bombs in crowded stadiums in Lebanon is because the ‘smarter’ elements making up the murder/assassination network of Judea, Inc recognized the fallout that would ensue, and NOT because they possessed any kind of concern for innocent human life.