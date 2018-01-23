Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill CNN Employees; Mentioned Jews In His Calls

ed note–yet more prima effacie evidence as to why the entire White Nationalist/Alt-Right paradigm is a compromised and controlled losing venture. For whatever inches they may gain in moving forward, they are set back miles with stunts such as this, and all anyone need do in validating for themselves that these are not ‘fake’ events manufactured by Judea, Inc in order to create/steer the narrative is to go and visit one of the many websites devoted to either of these causes and read for themselves the violent commentary that appears both on the main page and in the comments section in seeing for themselves that indeed it is the real deal.