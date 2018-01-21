Netanyahu’s Lovefest for Pence to Highlight Religious-nationalist Domination of U.S.-Israel Relationship

For Palestinians, the U.S. vice president represents the unholy alliance between Christian messianism and Jewish influence that has ruptured their ties to the Trump administration
ed note–in the likely event that all the various self-coronated geniuses within ‘duh muuvmnt’ have not yet figured out the game plan to all of this, please allow us to offer the most reasonable explanation.
The Jews as a group, after decades of working closely with Trump in the Manhattan real estate market (in addition to other financial ventures) understood immediately upon the news that he had ‘political ambitions’ that he was going to be trouble, a fact that was very carefully and cautiously referenced in the recently released book by anti-Trumper Michael Wolff ‘Fire and Fury’. They knew that as far as puppets went, that he was not going to be one–or at least not an easy one–a fact which Trump very LOUDLY…
View original post 1,945 more words
Advertisements