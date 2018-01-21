Netanyahu Lauds Pence Ahead of Israel Arrival: ‘There Is No Substitute for U.S. Leadership’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–No one should doubt for a moment the very ‘weighty’ nature of the very private discussions taking place between Pence (a died-in-the-wool Christian Zionist) and Netanyahu at this very moment, discussions which more than likely are transversing along lines something similar to the following–

Netanyahu–How was your flight, Mr. Vice President?

Pence–Fine, Bibi, thanks for having me. God bless Israel and the Jewish people… L’Chaim!

Netanyahu–Yes indeed Mike–can I call you Mike?

Pence–Absolutely.

Netanyahu–Ok, Mike, then let’s get down to business. As a devout Christian Zionist, a TRUE believer, you really do believe that the Jewish state is the embodiment of God on earth, right?

Pence–Yes, absolutely.

Netanyahu–And you adhere to that part in Genesis where it says ‘I will bless those who blee thee and curse those who curse thee,’ correct?

Pence–Absolutely. The infallible words of God…