In Words and Deeds: The Genesis of Israeli Violence

ed note–The author’s use of the term ‘Genesis’–despite his apparently not realizing it–in describing the barbaric manner in which Jews treat Palestinians is more than just a little pregnant in its implications, for indeed the roots of this Judaic hatred for the indigenous people in the region goes much further back than simply 1948, 1967, or 1993. This hatred, expressed in the most unmitigated violent manner imaginable, as well as the perceived inherent right of the Jews to rob the non-Israelite of all his possessions, including life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness–got its inception within the pages of that very same book named Genesis that appears in the title of this piece, to wit–

