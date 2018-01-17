Trump Has Deep State Terrified – Kevin Shipp The very people that have been attacking Donald Trump are now feeling the Trump counter attack. Former top CIA officer Kevin Shipp says, “They are terrified, they are terrified right now. They did not expect Trump to do what he is doing now. The reason they tried to get him even before he was elected is they knew he was uncontrollable, and they knew if he got in there, they would not be able to manipulate him, and that is exactly what’s happening. There are some people, and there is no doubt about it, that are running scared right now. . . . Donald Trump is questioning the Deep State and the shadow government. He’s rocking that place left and right. The news media is terrified of that. Their editors are telling them to attack him just like they are attacking him from the inside. It’s just dirty pool because they want him taken out.” In closing, Shipp says, “Trump is making tremendous progress despite tremendous resistance. They have already done a character assassination on him, and I think they could go further than that. . . . Trump is making progress, and he has them running scared.” Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Kevin Shipp, former CIA officer and author of the popular book “From the Company of Shadows.”