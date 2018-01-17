Abbas Rips Into Trump: Palestinians Are Original Canaanites, Were in Jerusalem Before the Jews

The Ugly Truth

Speaking in Egypt, Abbas says ‘Every U.S. administration curses its predecessor – how can we have faith in them as mediators?’



ed note–as the readers of this website know all too well, it is a theme hammered home relentlessly that until the sane word begins to understand and deal rationally with this thing known as Judaism going ALL THE WAY BACK TO THE BEGINNING, meaning the ‘5 books of Moses’, that there will never come a rational, productive response in cleaning up the mess that these people have made for the rest of us.