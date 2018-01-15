Why I’m Not a Zionist – and Why You’re Not, Either

“The death of Zionism” is fashionable in some circles. It fits in a handy tweet and “Why I stopped being a Zionist” as a headline is clickbait. But it’s meaningless.

Despite the -ism in its name, Zionism was never an ideology, it was a program. For the 66 years of its existence there were heated debates over Zionism’s justification, objectives and the best means for achieving them. They ended on May 14, 1948, when an independent Jewish state was established on part of the ancient homeland.”