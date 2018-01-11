How They Do It– ‘We’re Psychiatrists. It’s Our Duty to Question the President’s Mental State’

ed note–keep in mind that if Trump were bombing the hell out of the Middle East as Judea, Inc is demanding, there would be no special prosecutor looking into ‘Russian elections meddling’ and no talk of having Trump declared unfit to govern under the provisions of the 25th Amendment. Clearly, if ever there were a case for considering the mental health of a sitting President, it was George W. Bush, and yet–because he was Judea, Inc’s willing Golem in murdering millions of innocent people in Iraq and elsewhere–somehow any and all discussion of his faculties just never seemed to come up.