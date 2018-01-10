Sorry “Truth Movement” Trump is not an agent of Jewish Power.

By Staś

The DNC and Hollywood continues to attack Trump with even much more intensity then they did during the era of Watergate and Nixon.

Notice how this has some of the same feel to it. The elite left wing are dreaming about the good old days and they are releasing a film glorifying The Washington Post the organ of “new”s that took Nixon down. The Washington post is not a newspaper it is the CIA itself.

If you’re looking for James Bond or your cousin the Navy Seal forget it. The power of the press can crush anyone.

Due to the development of sophisticated technology they can get on cable news networks and social media and attack the president 24/7

He can tweet right back at them.

I am not saying that Trump is going to “win” in his battle against the “New World Order”.

Who knows. But there is a fight going on. Some in the ” truth Movement? say Trump is safe he sold out to the Jews. BS

But if you think President Trump has not done anything to fight the “Deep State Jews” Then re-read this one I wrote.

But to say he is a puppet of the Zionist or that his son in Law runs the entire White House is a lie.

Trump needed the help of Jarad aka Kush and the poweful Mercer family to win the election anyway.

Who knows it may turn out to be a good thing Trump has spit from Bannon. Those of us who read between the lines know Breitbart News Drudge ect. Are interesting but essentially pro Isreal. Robert Mercer himself remains a mystery. More on him latter. Nevertheless Trump needed these people to win the election period. They know Data.

If the Russia probe goes near Trump’s finances, ‘he’s sunk,’ So says ‘Fire and Fury’ author Michael Wolff Wolff who is a disgusting fake news deep state liar but he may be right about this. Because the Russia probe is not going away and the liberal elites and Jews are not going to stop saying Trump is crazy

many women of America don’t care they want Trump dead. Identity politics rules the day.

Who ever is able to support Trump should. This includes American Jews who should do their best to avoid some kind of violence that may erupt of Trump is thrown out of office in some illegal coup.

The stars of the Alt-Right or truth movement who have had the guts to speak out against crimes of the State of Israel have folded on Trump. This continues to baffle me.

Trump is not crazy and Russia wanted Trump to win. Is that against the law? Isreal and Saudi Arabia wanted $her.

They simply don’t seem to understand that at this moment if the enemies of Trump break him the rule of law of the land will be broken The US will go back into where it was with Obama. That is an aggressive posture towards China and Russia. The Donald was and is bluffing on North Korea.

Can you not see the names and faces of the media people and politicians who are after Trump? If Trump is owned completely by the Jewish or “illuminati” power then why the drive to declare him as insane under article 25? Saying they are behind Trump and controlling his every move is like the hologram planes hit the WTC.

WHY DO THAT TO YOUR AGENT IN PLACE?

They the Jews already worked with Trump in New York and already did not like him. It’s is true they installed him as a front man for Resorts International and his son in law is a jew and Ivanka is a liberal. Some of Trumps friends are Jewish. That is New York city life and business. That does not mean they “like” Trump” Furthermore they know what he can do. It was Trump that was the real prime Mover behind “fixing” Mahatten not Rudy J and even the poliece Chief Bratton. No Trump fixed NYC. Did he kick the poor and the drug addicts out of Mahanten island and gentrify it. You bet your life. That was mean but it worked he did it. Is he flashing some Masonic hand sign? More than likely. So did Nixion. Look at what they did to Nixion. He is portrayed as a nasty American Hitler. Hey under Nixion the US got out of Nam.

Recall that JFK was put in power by Jews power. Once in the seat of power it is a different game he and his brother RFK worked hard to thwart the corruption

My point is in this case the lesser of two evils is a lot better. We’re not going to get a Ron Paul for president. We’re not going to get a peace activist president. So instead of saying Trump is under control I recommend full support of Trump and take care when being critical of Trump so it does not add to the power of the forces that was to remove him

A “good deal” for America of the Jerusalem gambit. Is better than a 100% pro Israel deal.

We don’t know where Trump truly stands on Iran. I think he prefers to stay out of any real conflict with Iran. It’s bad for business. Oil companies for instance don’t want a fight with Iran. (However, Trump may have caved to the Deep Ste on Iran. Bad but this doesn’t matter becasue Iran can withstand a Deep State coup)We know the Deep State and Israel want Iran destroyed. We don’t know if the “agency’ attempted a coup Saudi Arabia or it was an internal matter for power consolidation it is difficult to say if it went well for the Trump team. Afghanistan Trump should pull the troops out. But can he. The “Deep State” wants the opium poppies protected by the US military. Hence there is not much he can do.

One thing is for certain many Trump supporters are very pro-Israel. That would like to be the only ones aboard the Trump train. Driving the train? You bet.

