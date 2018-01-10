Israeli Minister Uri Ariel: ‘The Time Has Come for Palestinians to die’

ed note–only a Zionist Jew could get away with saying such things without world outrage. If an American politician, commenting on some act of piracy or murder against the US on the part of some Colombian drug cartel said ‘it’s time for Columbians to die’, he’d be booted out of office faster than you can say ‘race card’. If some European politico, commenting on the latest organ harvester from Israel’s arrest were to say ‘It’s time for Israelis to die’, the screeching would be simply apocalyptic.