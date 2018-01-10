in Uncategorized 0 Words

If you genuinely back the Palestinian cause, you must support the right of return

ED-NOTE – Yes, but not just. Anyone who genuinely backs the Palestinian cause must not only support the right of return but also support Syria, Iran, Hezbollah and Russia, in other words, the ONLY countries/groups of people who have been at the forefront in the battle field against the occupying entity, who have been our first and main line of defense against Judea, Inc, for decades and, in the case of Syria, since 1948.  The ‘Palestinian Cause’ comes in a package and we take it all or take none. And so anyone who ‘picks and chooses’, who claims to support the Palestinian cause while being anti-Iran or anti-Syria or anti-Russia is either an imbecile who has not understood a single thing to what really is at stake here or is willing gentile disinfo agent or is a Jew.

