in Uncategorized 0 Words

How They Do It–‘You Want a Girl? How Many?’…Tapes Reveal How Right-wing Group Tried to Make East Jerusalem Jewish

The Ugly Truth

Right-wing groups often used coercion tactics to acquire Palestinian property in East Jerusalem

ed note–keep in mind a few items here.

1. These are religious Jews. The group Ateret Cohanim–‘crown of the priests’–runs a yeshiva in East Jerusalem where the students spend their entire day studying–drum role please–the Torah.

2. Please note that the tactics used are something one would see in an episode of The Sopranos, and with good reason–organized crime/mafia tactics are not as much a La Cosa Nostra thing as they are a La Kosher Nostra thing.

3. And finally, note the very close relationship that this group enjoys with the governing authorities in East Jerusalem, and even though it lists mainly low-level authorities, all can rest assured that this group operates with the approval of the Israeli government itself, going all the way to the top.

View original post 1,224 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s