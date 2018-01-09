Trump reportedly didn’t know about the loophole in the 25th Amendment that lets 14 people remove a sitting president from office

Ed note–with all this talk these days of Trump being declared ‘mentally unfit’ for office and the VERY LOUD criminal case being built by those around him, we can’t help but recall a certain Rabbi Leon Spitz and what wrote for THE AMERICAN HEBREW, March 1, 1946, to wit–

”…We must fill our jails with anti-Semitic gangsters, we must fill our insane asylums with anti-Semitic lunatics, we must combat every alien Jew-hater, we must harass and prosecute our Jew baiters to the extreme limits of the laws, we must humble and shame our anti-Semitic hoodlums to such an extent that none will wish to dare to become ‘fellow-travelers’.