Trump faces deadlines this week that could decide fate of Iran deal

The Ugly Truth



US secretary of state has said the president is working ‘on a very active basis’ with Congress to ‘fix’ the agreement



ed note–before all the usual suspects start their now-chronic screeching campaign that all of this signals that Trump is out to get a war started with Iran in order to please Israel, keep a few important factoids in mind–

He has yet to make any substantive move to remove the JCPOA but instead has thrown it into the lap of Congress. By doing this, he can appear to be aggressive and hawkish when it comes to Iran while substantively, he is doing nothing.