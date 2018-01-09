How They Do It–‘Israel Is Becoming an Illiberal Thugocracy, and I’m Running Out of Ways to Defend It’

The Ugly Truth

It’s not just the BDS blacklist. In Israel, the basic rights and values underlying democracy itself are being repealed

ed note–as we like to say here, no one ever accused the Jews of being stupid.

As an organized group, they have a million tricks up their collective sleeve in changing the subject of discussion, of shifting the center of gravity and of altering the polarity of mankind’s moral magnetic fields where the compass then reads south instead of north and vice versa.

Please consider–just from the TITLE alone–what kind of black magic is involved in all of this–