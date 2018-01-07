How They Do It– ‘The death penalty contradicts Judaism’

The Ugly Truth

Ed note– ‘He who curses his father or his mother shall surely be put to death…’ Exodus 21:17

‘Now go and strike Amalek and utterly destroy all that he has, and do not spare him; but put to death both man and woman, child and infant, ox and sheep, camel and donkey…’ 1 Samuel 15:3

‘The man who refuses to listen to the priest who stands there to serve the LORD your God, nor to the judge, that man shall die; thus you shall purge the evil from Israel…’–Deuteronomy 17:12

‘Therefore you are to observe the sabbath and whoever does any work on the sabbath day shall surely be put to death …’–Exodus 31:14-15