‘He’s a Goy From Kenya’–Israeli Officials Defend Deportation of Jewish Convert From Africa

Responding to accusations of racism, senior Interior Ministry official asks lawmakers, ‘Do you want half of Africa coming here?’ Ed note–Those of African descent cannot be considered Jews according to Jewish law as based upon both the Torah and upon Jewish tradition per the biblical story of Ham as outlined in the Old Testament. According to the Torah narrative, Ham–said to be the father of the African peoples–along with all his progeny were/are cursed to live as slaves in perpetuity as specifically proscribed in the book of Genesis, to wit– Cursed be Canaan! The lowest of slaves will he be to his brothers, and praise be to the Lord, the God of Shem! May Canaan be the slave of Shem. May God extend Japheth’s lands and may Japheth live in the tents of Shem, and may Canaan be the slave of Japheth…’ And since it is part of the Judaic paradigm that no Jew may…