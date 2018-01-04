Trump’s Middle East plan detailed in Bannon’s New Book

The Ugly Truth

Excerpts from explosive new book claim that Trump’s Mideast plan included surrender of land to Jordan and Egypt



ed note–assuming everything here is accurate, what it reveals is–

1. The fact that indeed Trump at least PLANNED on a resolution to the Israeli/Palestinian situation that included squeezing Israel into allowing the West Bank to go to Jordan and Gaza to Egypt, and

2. Why the Jews as a group have been opposed to him from the beginning.

Was the proposed ‘resolution’ described in this book perfect? Not by any stretch. As the article specifically makes clear, it completely negated the possibility of a state for the Palestinians to call their own, which they certainly deserve. Furthermore, it basically gave legitimacy to all the Judaic murder and mayhem that has been inflicted upon the Palestinians (and others) in the area since (before )1948.