Russia warns US not to meddle in Iran during protests

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian diplomat is warning the United States not to meddle in Iran’s affairs as the country is rattled by protests and says Washington wants to use the unrest to undermine the Iran nuclear agreement.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov made the comments Thursday to state news agency Tass.

“We warn the U.S. against attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

Ryabkov also said Washington “is tempted to use the moment to raise new issues with regard to the JCPOA,” the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that limits Iran’s nuclear program, including restricting uranium enrichment for 10 years.

Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday the U.S. wants an agreement lasting longer.

