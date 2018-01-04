As predicted here first–Jewish Powerbroker David Axelrod says Dems ‘sacrificed’ Franken to help them win Alabama

TUT Ed note–Franken was not ‘sacrificed’ to gain a Senate seat for Alabama. There is no reason whatsoever to trade one Senate seat for another. Franken was ‘sacrificed’–using Axerod’s very Judaic religious term–because he very publicly opposed the impeachment of Trump and had to be made into an example.
Ed note–Franken was not ‘sacrificed’ to gain a Senate seat for Alabama. There is no reason whatsoever to trade one Senate seat for another. Franken was ‘sacrificed’–using Axerod’s very Judaic religious term–because he very publicly opposed the impeachment of Trump and had to be made into an example.
continue reading
Advertisements