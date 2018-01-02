Kosherising the 9/11 Truth Movement

ed note–To a large degree, Gentiles–and especially those calling themselves ‘truthers’–are intellectually hobbled when it comes to understanding the full extent of the Judaic capacity for lying, sowing confusion, and in all other ways, neutralizing any opposition to their plans through the use of duplicity and consternation. Yes, ‘truthers’ pride themselves on knowing that the motto of Israel’s Mossad is ‘by way of deception, we shall make war’, but then immediately after congratulating themselves for knowing this fact, allow themselves to fall into each and every trap that is laid for them, all the while thinking they are too smart to fall for cheap tricks by virtue of the fact that they know that aforementioned motto.