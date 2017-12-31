Israel Got 3,633 New Immigrants From North America In 2017

ed note–it is a little-discussed but highly relevant item that must be understood these days whenever some Western politician is singing Israel’s praises and vowing to always maintain their country’s support for the Jewish state–It is not as much representative of any positive feelings that said leader has for the Jews as a group, but rather the dread and loathing that they personally entertain for them. And as much as it is axiomatic for those who follow closely any and all news surrounding the entire sordid affair of the Jewish state’s creation to frame their understanding of seminal events such as Balfour and its maintenance up to the present time within the context that it took place solely on the basis of bribery and/or blackmail of the politicos of the West, at the same time, it is equally true that much/most of the energy that has driven this project has come…