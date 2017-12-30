The American Protestants Imperium Trump, Pence Israel and the End of the World.

By Staś

The end of the world

Dispensationalist evangelicals are the greatest friends of Israel in the world. They believe Israel plays a central role in what they see as the unfolding end -times events. They will do anything to see the end times come so that Jesus may return.

Could it be they think they will be “raptured” and safe anyway?

It must be noted the end times prophecy thinking spikes when bad or foreboding things happen. For instance, after 911 many even non-religious people developed “prophecy belief.” At times you may notice the media plays it up. Remember the world will end in 2012? Y2k scare as well?

That Jewish voters are overwhelmingly liberal doesn’t seem to bother evangelicals, despite their own conservative views they love the Jews. The Jews and in particular the liberal Jews despise the evangelicals.

This is why super liberal Sen. Al Franken hates Mike Pence even more then he hates Trump. Franken detest the evangelicals. Could it be that he is familiar with their theology?

Franken views Pence as worse the Trump referring to Pence as a Zealot. A very Jewish biblical term He has stated the Pence would be worse for liberals on Domestic issues.

I think Franken is lying when he states Pence would be better on international relations and war. He knows the radical evangelicals will do anything to speed up the end times. Some even willfully. Others support Israel hardliners so firmly that this is yet another path to catastrophic war.

This is why as TUT pointed out Franken had to go he would get in the way of the plan to impeach Trump and replace him with the evangelical Pence

This and the loss election loss of pro Trump Judge Roy Moore in Alabama might prove to be huge factors in the bid to impeach President Trump.

President Trump is more than capable of dealing with the 95 million plus evangelicals. For one thing they have been endlessly attacked by the media and the left they make up some of the core of the so called deplorable.

The Protestant church has a lot of power in the United States. It is one of the driving forces that directs the United States. Many Protestants are fanatically pro-Israel and pro-greater Israel.

Even when they come into conflict

If your roman Catholic or Atheist or what have you might not know about the Protestant world. It is at its core very simple. You accept Jesus Christ and you are” saved.”

If you make a lot of money your ‘blessed”

The Protestant evangels sometimes come in to conflict with Jewish liberal over Hollywood and the obvious moral degeneration of America. However, they see Jews as God’s Chosen people who will hopefully accept Jesus Christ during the end times.

The Protestant world is by no means monolithic. There are countless denominations and many will have nothing to do with one another. Ranging from the liberal protestants who fly the flag of LGBTQ and the banner of Black Lives matter to the grotesque like con man and woman Jim and Tammy Fay Baker to megachurch Pastor John Charles Hagee who constantly threatens to nuke Iran or any enemy of Israel will perish violently even if American has a bad word to say of beloved Israel will he delights in any counter or person who defies Israel to perish.

According to Hagee a “Christian Zionist and Scofield Bible inspired dispensationalist if you defy Israel you’re going straight to hell.

Many Protestants or of coarse good people on the street level. Lot of Pastors “minster” people help with drug and alcohol addiction suicide prevention and so forth.

Many evangelicals or Televangelist are frauds or madmen or both. Despite endless proven frauds and scandals the mega TV holly roller preachers retain many followers and are fabulously wealthy.

Many still to this day hate roman Catholics refer to them as Papist. They hate Rome hate the pope and refer to many pope’s as “anti-Christ.” This is why many protestant and Jews are eager to tell you that the Jesuit Order rules the world. The Zionist are bad but they somehow report to the “black pope.” The Vatican controls the world? Many if not all cannot handle the idea that the idea of a “chose people” out of the Old Testament is the ultimate form of Supremacy. Jewish Supremacy

The Episcopalians considered as among the elite WASP of often Freemasons they gather in a “temple” as do their counterparts whom they dispise the Mormons worship in temples. The seal of the State of Denver is literally an all seeing eye. Many of the moneyed protestants are themselves qusi-Jewish. They gather and worship in temples like Jews. They are all keen on Rebuilding the Temple in Jerusalem. Just as messianic Jews are.

Yet they sometimes tangle with the Jews.

Recall Secretary of State James Baker for Super Skull and Bones Yale WASP Bush.

“Fuck the Jews; they didn’t vote for us anyway.”

The eastern establishment Protestants or the saved have saved dentist saved doctors and telephone books that list saved places to shop for goods and services.

They know how to network

There is nothing wrong with this however I am pointing out that in more insular then one might think. You got to be saved. The exclusivity of the WAPS or eastern installment Boston Brahmin types has diminished greatly. Long gone are the days of the No Jews allowed country clubs. This is due in no small part to Hollywood’s attack on WASP Think of the countless movies where the good hearted funny Jews do battle with the mean blond haired WASP.

The Protestant work ethic is admirable. Since the installment of president Johnson Great Society, it has diminished year after year. Some would say it is all but gone.

The so called Robber Barons were WASP they were rich but they contributed greatly to building the US into a major power.

Some even pushed back against Judaic power.

Henry Ford a giant among them attempted to warn American Gentiles about Jewish power. He hired Elizabeth Dilling (who would latter be tried for sedition for her part in efforts to keep America out of a genocidal WWII) to write books explaining the dangers of Red Communist and Jews. He gave out copies of the protocols of Zion with his cars.

He wrote “The International Jew”

He lost in his struggle against the Jews.

The next big loss for the WASP and this is key was the failure of the America first movement to keep the America out of WWII

Sound familiar. It is no accident that Trump and Bannon pushed the use of the phrase America First.

Could it be they are thinking and using the America first phrase in part because of a disparate attempt to keep the US out of WWIII?

Protestant power goes up and down within the US. When it goes down they try to pick it back up in the form of a revival.

The Protestant church has no “pope” per say but a man named Dr. Harold John Ockenga was considered by many Protestants nationwide as a kind of “pope of Protestantism”

Ockenga and his good friend Billy Graham revitalized the Protestant world in 1950. They made it big again.

Graham was warned by the ADL to not attempt evangelize the Jews. A clue has to who was in the dominate position.

The relationship between key Evangelist players such as Graham Ockenga and others and the Jews has had at times been strained.

Recall the infamous taped phone calls between Graham and President Nixon.

Ockenga himself was highly critical of “Jewish run Hollywood In In many fundamentalists started to compline about worldwide Jewish conspiracy’s of world take over. Before during and afater both World war I and II

Hollywood propaganda would slowly eat away at WASP power but in a bizarre twist of fate the WASP evangelicals and the interest with end time prophecy say the subversive activities of the Jews to fit into the end times plan.

Thus, much of the resistance to real Jewish power is a total wash out.

This is why you may notice that a lot of the conspiracy movement is nothing more than hot air.

For the most whatever the Jews do is fine with the evangelicals. For they are a key part of Biblical Prophecy. They needed to return home to Israel so that the world might end and Jesus return.

They are some well-meaning Christians who have seen though the War mongering of Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Marco Rubion.

This is a sign of great hope.

As witches are America curse president Trump the evangelicals pray for Trump. That is a positive thing. So there is hope.

Ockenga worked hard to oppose a JFK presidency. JFK who wanted better relations with Egypt and did not want Isreal to obtain nukes.

Still as Alison Weir writes inAgainst Our Better Judgment: The Hidden History of How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel. Some well-meaning Christians complained bitterly about the immorality behind the formation stealing land from Palistinians to form a Jewish state as well is the great danger it would pose for world peace.

I would contend that many more evangelicals including US president were and are completely committed to the formation of the state of Israel and now the expansion of settlements and a “greater Israel.

The WASP establishment has lost a lot of power. America was one very much run by the Protestants. When we read underground blogs like this. We talk about power. We talk about things the media would never talk about.

Jewish power.

When no one is listing sometimes people will whisper to you “You know the Jews run America don’t you?”

Still many gentiles do not even realize this to be the case.

This is in part because of the mindset of what might be called the 2nd most powerful group in America the liberal Protestants and the evangelical movement.

A brief explication of the “Protestant American Imperium” will help shed some light as to some of the reasons why the good people of America and Great Britain so willfully and diligently supported and continue to support the formation of a Jewish State in 1948.

That is right also not even supposed to talk about what I will call “the second power”.

You can make fun of Christ and Christianly all the time this is encouraged. But if talk about how the Christion Zionist the dispensationalist the radical evangelical fundamentalist and to some extent even the liberal Protestants assist to make the Jews and the Ste of Israel the most powerful group in the world today. This idea cannot be discussed openly.

If you talk about the Jesuit Order or the Order of illuminati people might laugh at you but you’ll be ok. (This in itself is proof of who runs things.)

Like the Jewish power evangelical power ebbs and flows.

The Protestants are by no means monolithic in their worldview

Conspiracy people will point out many US Presidents are Freemasons. Well many of them are evangelical Christians. Who I might have been very keen on the Jews returning to their homeland

In fact, the American Evangelicals played a key role in helping the Jews “return to the Holy land.

At the same time, they view America as a kind of Isreal itself. God has blessed America that city on the hill.

America like Israel is special.

The radical evangelical fundamentals are driven their will is impressive. Based on their interpretation of the bible. They crave the end of the world for it will bring the return of Christ and salvation

Advertisements