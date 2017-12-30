in Uncategorized 0 Words

How They Do It– ‘A Jewish state cannot tolerate corruption’

ed note–as you read this, please reflect on a few salient items.

The entire ‘Jewish state’ paradigm, beginning with the biblical story of Abraham selling his wife Sarah into forced sexual servitude to Egypt’s Pharaoh, to Jacob’s theft of Esau’s inheritance to the mass murder of the indigenous inhabitants of the Holy Land as commanded by the Judaic god and announced through the mouth of Moishe (Moses) has been nothing but corruption, organized crime, murder, graft, etc. It is as much in the spiritual DNA of Judaism as humility and honesty were/are the calling cards of both Jesus and Mohammed.

Therefore, essays of this sort need to be viewed for exactly what they are–seances meant to seduce the Judaic mind that may be in the process of realizing the scope and scale of the corruption that has been the footprint and fingerprint of all Judaic activity for thousands of years. It…

