War between Trump and the JMSM set to intensify

ed note–Please, all you ‘never-Trumpers’ within DUH-M, please recall for us benighted types who just ‘don’t get it’ the last time we all witnessed the kind of tug of war between a sitting president and the Jewish mainstream media–not only in America, but–throughout the West where it holds unquestioned and unchallenged dominance.

Next, while trying (without much success) to recall such a tug of war (the only possible exception being the latter few moments of Nixon’s presidency right before he was forced to get out of dodge) please explain to us (logically and without the use of either hyperbole or over-extended extrapolation) why–if indeed Trump were ‘their boy’ as so many of you claim, that it would be necessary to create THIS MUCH volcanic noise against him.