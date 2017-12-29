Ultra-Orthodox Israeli Lawmaker: ‘There’s a Quiet Holocaust Happening in the U.S. – Assimilation’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–a very telling series of statements that all Gentiles need to examine and understand in order to better grasp the full extent of what we are all facing.

Firstly, our esteemed Hebraic lawmaker is only being honest, and for that, all Gentiles should thank whatever Gentile god it is that they worship. What he makes clear in his statement is the fact that Judaism is not an ‘inclusive’ religion that is open to all persons and which respects the religious sentiments of others, but rather an all-or-nothing, whole-hog, my-way-or-the-highway club that leaves no wiggle room whatsoever for anything.