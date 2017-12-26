Why Israel needs a Palestinian state More than ever

ed note–this is a dated piece, but very important in understanding better where Trump (was) planning to go with all his talks of a ‘peace deal’ between Israel and the Palestinians. We put this in the past tense because now–as a result of his ‘Jerusalem’ declaration and the backlash that has resulted in the Islamic world–it would appear to be somewhere between highly unlikely and outright impossible that Trump and the US will have any part in any future negotiations.