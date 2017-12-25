in Uncategorized 0 Words

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei– ‘Jesus Christ spent his entire life fighting oppression and corruption’

The Ugly Truth

Jesus Christ

ed note–jes’ a lil’ reminder of a few important items on this important day–

1. How Islam views Jesus Christ–with the utmost respect and reverence–VS how Judaism views Him, which believes and teaches with dogmatic rigidity that JC was a sex freak, a sorcerer and that at this very moment, is suffering the pains of hell by being boiled in a giant cauldron of feces and semen.

Now there’s a lil’ bit of Judaism for y’all to consider…

2. Please compare and contrast the SL’s perception about Jesus and how He spent his life ‘fighting oppression and corruption’ VS those Christians today who believe that Jesus is pleased with the manner by which world Jewry has authored so much oppression and corruption, whether it is in the Jewish state or in ‘Greater Israel’–meaning in the rest of the world where organized Jewish interests hold influence.

continue reading

View original post

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s