in Uncategorized 0 Words

Light and Darkness, Good and Evil, Jews and Greeks

The Ugly Truth

ed note–Apologies to the reader for being forced to wade through all of this Judaic hocus-pocus/mumbo-jumbo, but there are some very important items revealed herein–

These various ‘burps’ that appear in the Jewish press (Yes, we are repeating ourselves here) where in moments of confidence and uncharacteristic candor someone from within the tribe lets loose with something that they normally would not/have not in times past are the equivalent of someone previously thought to be a close friend being heard saying something in a recorded message that reveals their true feelings about you, and it they aren’t complimentary.

Remember, as we have pointed out here as of late, there is nothing ‘Western’ or ‘Democratic’ about the Jewish state. It ABHORS Western (i.e. Greeco-Roman) culture and has for 2,500 years, a fact that is celebrated yearly at H’nooka, and represented by the Menorah.

Here our esteemed Hebraic author becomes even more…

View original post 1,488 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s