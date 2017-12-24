Light and Darkness, Good and Evil, Jews and Greeks

ed note–Apologies to the reader for being forced to wade through all of this Judaic hocus-pocus/mumbo-jumbo, but there are some very important items revealed herein–

These various ‘burps’ that appear in the Jewish press (Yes, we are repeating ourselves here) where in moments of confidence and uncharacteristic candor someone from within the tribe lets loose with something that they normally would not/have not in times past are the equivalent of someone previously thought to be a close friend being heard saying something in a recorded message that reveals their true feelings about you, and it they aren’t complimentary.