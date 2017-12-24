Hellenism is alive and well – in the Diaspora!

ed note–as we say here often, one simply cannot understand the bigger picture of what is taking place today on the geo-political grandscale–from Israel to Netanyahu to Trump to Alan Dershowitz–without first understanding the past, and especially that past revolving around the events between Greece-Rome and its antithesis, Judea.

Although our esteemed Hebraic author focuses his discussion on how those ‘Jews’ in the diaspora today are a shame to their religion, culture, tradition, and to the ‘divine spark’ within them that is the ‘birthright’ of every Jew simply by virtue of the accidental circumstance of them being born to a Jewish woman, what this discussion really reveals is the utter contempt and organic, autonomic rejection that Judaism and those who follow it hold for the religion, culture…