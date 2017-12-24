Alison Weir 2017 “Deep State 2.0: Against Anti-Semitism, but Critical of Zionism”

Definition of Deep State — An unelected, unaccountable, militarized, corporate, security state unaffected by public opinion or elections and beyond the rule of law. Sounds like FEMA and Israel. Videoed at Left Forum at John Jay College for Criminal Justice, New York, NY 10019, June 3, 2017 Moderator: Sander Hicks, with Alison Weir and Joel Simpson. Sander gives intro to TAP and Alison Weir. Alison notes that she is called antisemitic for calling for justice for Palestine. Joel’s talk was not recorded. If Americans Knew is a nonpartisan, educational organization. If Americans Knew supports justice, truth, equal rights and respect for all human beings; and opposes racism, supremacism, and discrimination of any and all forms. — Produced: 2017 , Episode: LF AW-DS2 HD, Category: Education, 58:00 — Phone your local public TV station and ask them to broadcast this film to your local community. Your station can download the film in TV broadcast format from PEGMedia.org . This film is available for any Public TV station in the country – and world – to broadcast.

