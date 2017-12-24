A Light Amongst the Nations– Israeli Policeman Accused of Urinating on Face of Handcuffed Palestinian

ed note–keep in mind that compared to other things that have taken place in the past, including Judaic bloodbaths such as those taking place at Deir Yassin (where young Arab girls were brutally raped and murdered by God’s chosen land thieves and pregnant Arab mothers-to-be literally had their bellies slit open and the babies in them ripped out and killed) that what took place with this hebraic cop urinating on the face of a Palestinian Gentile is almost ‘gentle’ in its delivery.