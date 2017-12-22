Freed Kosher Tycoon Sholom Rubashkin Returns Home to Hero’s Welcome in New York

Thousands celebrate after kosher meatpacker’s 27-year sentence for financial fraud is commuted, with many Haredim labeling it a Hanukkah miracle
ed note–Trump commuting the sentence of this horrible, horrible Hebrew is the equivalent of throwing a political bone in the hopes that by doing so, the hyenas out for his own neck will temporarily busy themselves with gnawing on something else, thus buying the soon-to-be meal a little time to formulate his plans for escape and survival.
Please note the closing sentence of the piece where one Rishe Groner is quoted saying ‘There’s so much crap going on these days, and this reminds us that we Jews are seriously not in charge,’ she said.
