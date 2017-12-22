Freed Kosher Tycoon Sholom Rubashkin Returns Home to Hero’s Welcome in New York

The Ugly Truth

Thousands celebrate after kosher meatpacker’s 27-year sentence for financial fraud is commuted, with many Haredim labeling it a Hanukkah miracle



ed note–Trump commuting the sentence of this horrible, horrible Hebrew is the equivalent of throwing a political bone in the hopes that by doing so, the hyenas out for his own neck will temporarily busy themselves with gnawing on something else, thus buying the soon-to-be meal a little time to formulate his plans for escape and survival.