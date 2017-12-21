The battle to lead Trump’s potential impeachment

Reps. Zoe Lofgren and Jerry Nadler are vying to be the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee — a potentially outsized role if Democrats win the House.
ed note–Given that Nadler has already one the spot, the underlying discussion taking place here as to which one will assume the role of ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee is basically moot. What we do underscore here are the following tidbits of information contained herein betraying the underlying agenda that is deliberately kept under wraps until the political weather makes it possible for them to go forward with their plans, to wit–
1. ‘Both Nadler and Lofgren know they’re signing up to be Trump’s chief antagonist in Congress. But, in separate interviews, they also emphasized the importance of Democrats not overplaying their hand, being acutely aware that appearing too eager about impeaching the president could alienate voters and vulnerable incumbents in…
View original post 1,755 more words
Advertisements