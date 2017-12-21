in Uncategorized 0 Words

The battle to lead Trump’s potential impeachment

The Ugly Truth

Reps. Zoe Lofgren and Jerry Nadler are vying to be the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee — a potentially outsized role if Democrats win the House.

ed note–Given that Nadler has already one the spot, the underlying discussion taking place here as to which one will assume the role of ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee is basically moot. What we do underscore here are the following tidbits of information contained herein betraying the underlying agenda that is deliberately kept under wraps until the political weather makes it possible for them to go forward with their plans, to wit–

1. ‘Both Nadler and Lofgren know they’re signing up to be Trump’s chief antagonist in Congress. But, in separate interviews, they also emphasized the importance of Democrats not overplaying their hand, being acutely aware that appearing too eager about impeaching the president could alienate voters and vulnerable incumbents in…

View original post 1,755 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s